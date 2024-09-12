SCCG Management launches recruitment platform

The gaming consultancy has announced the launch of the SCCG Talent Portal.

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has announced the launch of a recruitment platform called SCCG Talent Portal. It says the platform will deliver customised recruitment solutions for the industry in technology, compliance, operations, and leadership.

Stephen A. Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, said: “Our goal is to bridge the gap between top companies and the best talent in the gaming and sports sectors. With the launch of the SCCG Talent Portal, we’re placing the right individuals to drive growth and innovation, harnessing our deep industry expertise.”

SCCG Management has entered a deal to provide marketing strategies for Bettor Together, a fantasy sports platform. It has also signed a deal with the Arena Football League (AFL), which was relaunched under the ownership of Arena Football Management.