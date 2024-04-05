SCCG Management partners with Arena Football League

The AFL is to relaunch under the ownership of Arena Football Management.

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has announced a strategic partnership with the Arena Football League (AFL), which will relaunch under the ownership of Arena Football Management, led by Commissioner Lee A Hutton III.

SCCG Management will focus on OTT platforms, fan engagement technologies and expanding the league’s reach.

Stephen Crystal, SCCG founder and CEO, said: “Our collaboration is perfectly aligned, leveraging SCCG’s rich expertise in sports wagering and fan engagement, honed through our successful experiences with esteemed clients like the Cincinnati Bengals, Hendrick Motorsports, Race Team Alliance and more. Together with the AFL, we’re poised to enrich the indoor football experience and expand the league’s appeal to a wider audience.”

Peter Kula, SCCG VP of global strategy, added: “As a strategic partner to the Arena Football League, the team at SCCG is thrilled about the possibilities ahead. This partnership demonstrates the significance of creating meaningful opportunities across the gaming, sports and media industries.”

Commissioner Lee Hutton said: “Sports betting has become a part of the fan engagement experience while merging technology and sports. The AFL is pleased to journey with SCCG Management to create excitement through innovative platforms that will increase the AFL’s reach. There is no company better than SCCG Management who not only is the best in the game but connects to the overall vision of the league now and beyond.”