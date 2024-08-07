SCCG Management signs deal with Bettor Together

The consultancy will market the fantasy sports platform.

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has entered a deal to provide marketing strategies for Bettor Together, a fantasy sports platform.

Stephen Crystal, founder and CEO of SCCG Management, said: “We are excited to partner with Bettor Together to bring their innovative cooperative fantasy sports platform to a broader audience. Their unique approach to fantasy sports aligns perfectly with our mission to drive growth and maximize opportunities for our partners. We look forward to supporting their journey and helping them achieve new heights in the gaming industry.”

Mark Szandzik, founder of Bettor Together, added: “We are thrilled to kick off our partnership with SCCG. Their industry expertise and expansive network will help us uncover new opportunities and take our innovative platform to the next level. We are excited about the synergies our partnership with SCCG will create, introducing our cooperative fantasy platform to the gaming industry and showing that we are Better Together.”

