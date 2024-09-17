SC Gaming and Bally’s end agreement for mini casino in College Township

The companies have terminated their contractual deal for the development of a Category 4 casino.

US.- SC Gaming and Bally’s Corporation have terminated their contractual agreement relating to the development of a Category 4 casino in College Township, Pennsylvania. Three years after the parties’ original Framework Agreement, Bally’s says its strategic focus has evolved.

SC Gaming said the casino project will proceed as planned and there will be no impact on the project’s progress. An opening is expected in the first half of 2026.

George Papanier, president of Bally’s Corporation, said: “We are grateful for the collaboration and achievements we have accomplished with SC Gaming over the past three years. However, as our strategic focus evolves, we have made the difficult decision to conclude our relationship. We extend SC Gaming our best wishes for their ongoing development efforts and for their continued success.”

Ira Lubert, owner of SC Gaming, added: “As a part of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s application and approval process, I demonstrated to the board my resources and capability to independently develop and operate this casino project without reliance on a third party, including Bally’s.

“I have a proven track record of casino resort development in Pennsylvania, having successfully developed the Valley Forge Casino Resort during the challenging economic conditions following the 2008 financial crisis. With that experience, I am fully confident that this project will be a success, delivering a casino development that both College Township and the Commonwealth can take pride in. We remain on track to bring this transformational development to life for Central Pennsylvania, and I wish Bally’s continued success in their exciting ventures, including major projects in Chicago and Las Vegas.”

In 2023, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) voted unanimously to award a licence to SC Gaming OpCo. A Category 4 Slot Machine Licence permits the entity to operate between 300 and 750 slot machines.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $500.8m in July

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $500.8m in July. That’s a 7.22 per cent increase compared to July 2023 and a 6 per cent increase compared to June. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $207.7m.

Retail slots revenue decreased by 4.8 per cent year-on-year to $204.3m. Retail table games revenue also decreased 4.8 per cent coming in at $79.4m.