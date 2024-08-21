Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $500.8m in July

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 7.22 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $500.8m in July. That’s a 7.22 per cent increase compared to July 2023 and a 6 per cent increase compared to June. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $207.7m.

Retail slots revenue decreased by 4.8 per cent year-on-year to $204.3m. Retail table games revenue also decreased 4.8 per cent coming in at $79.4m.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, the online gaming segment saw revenue increase by 31.2 per cent to $174.3m. Online slots revenue reached $125.4m, while internet table games revenue was $46.6m and online poker revenue hit $2.3m. The sports wagering handle was $414.6m, 22.5 per cent above July 2023. Revenue increased 20 per cent year-on-year to $38.5m. Online betting generated $35.3m and retail wagering $3.2m.