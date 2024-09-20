BetConstruct unveils “The Last Battle”: A revolutionary loyalty system for igaming

BetConstruct's "The Last Battle" is shaping up to be yet another game-changer offering from the company.

Press release.- BetConstruct has announced a new loyalty system called “The Last Battle,” which aims to transform player engagement and retention strategies for the company’s partners and igaming platforms worldwide. This system allows partners to customise loyalty cards and reward structures to create a distinctive experience for their players.

How “The Last Battle” works

At its core, “The Last Battle” gamifies the player experience, allowing them to earn XPs (points) for completing actions such as account verification and wagering. The more XPs a player collects, the more levels and loyalty reward cards they unlock. Partners can customise each loyalty card and its exclusive rewards to suit different player segments.

Two editions to choose from

“The Last Battle” comes in two distinct editions, catering to both entry-level and advanced partners:

Model 1: Ready-to-Go

This edition offers a predefined loyalty tree with a fixed cost per player, making it ideal for partners looking for a simple solution. They can instantly integrate Last Battle into their platform, knowing exactly how much they are investing in player loyalty while enjoying effortless system management.

Model 2: Hero

More suitable for established partners, the hero edition integrates directly with their CRMs, allowing full control over the loyalty system. They can also assign specific rewards to different player groups, enabling players to trade, gift, or sell their loyalty cards, and tailor every aspect of the engagement process.

Additional Features:

Boost Player Engagement: Players stay motivated with tiered levels and tailored rewards, driving them to return and play more.

Players stay motivated with tiered levels and tailored rewards, driving them to return and play more. Maximise Retention: Dynamic loyalty cards keep users engaged, increasing their loyalty over time.

Dynamic loyalty cards keep users engaged, increasing their loyalty over time. Fully Customisable: Partners have complete control over loyalty cards, reward structures, and messaging, making it easy to create a system that aligns with their brand.

Partners have complete control over loyalty cards, reward structures, and messaging, making it easy to create a system that aligns with their brand. Easy Integration: Model 1 provides a quick and seamless setup for operators looking for instant solutions.

Model 1 provides a quick and seamless setup for operators looking for instant solutions. Advanced CRM Capabilities: Model 2 offers sophisticated loyalty management, allowing operators to create truly personalised experiences for their players.

Model 2 offers sophisticated loyalty management, allowing operators to create truly personalised experiences for their players. Player Marketplace: Players can trade, gift, or sell their loyalty cards within the platform, adding another layer of engagement.

With comprehensive features and a fully customisable nature, BetConstruct's "The Last Battle" is shaping up to be yet another game-changer offering from the company. More details and updates about "The Last Battle" are yet to be revealed, and it is currently live on BetConstruct's platform.