BetConstruct uncovers many state-of-the-art projects

The company’s CEO Vigen Badalyan announced the next releases of the company among which stands out Ortak, an NFT Marketplace, and The Last Battle.

Press release.- BetConstruct CEO and visionary Vigen Badalyan has unveiled a series of exciting projects in a new video, now available online. Here’s a brief overview of what’s to come:

Ortak: An Innovative NFT Marketplace

Ortak is a blockchain-powered platform that integrates digital collectibles (NFTs) with game development companies and partners like Pragmatic Play and Evolution.

The platform also offers a calculator to estimate NFT collection outcomes, along with an Ortak index for tracking performance. Through the marketplace, NFT holders can trade their assets, with transactions involving a 2.5 per cent fee.

You can find out more about the project at the Ortak Bar and Lounge, including surprises that are yet to be revealed!

Mutuari and a White-Label Solution

The Mutuari platform allows users to borrow and lend using their NFTs as collateral, while Ortak’s white-label solution gives partners the opportunity to create their own systems.

Lidus, another service, enables companies to create their own tokens, which many, like PopOK Gaming, have already done.

Introducing the Last Battle

BetConstruct’s Last Battle loyalty program, featuring 80 levels, is designed to enhance player engagement in conjunction with Ortak and the Crypto Exchange platform.

Stepping Up in the Virtual World

Mr. Badalyan has also shed light on the progress in the YoCerberum virtual world, home to YoPok, the world’s first 3D virtual casino, whose NFTs are available on Ortak.

The YoPhone app rounds out these innovations, offering a super app experience with Web3 features, end-to-end encryption, and access to rewards through YoHealth.

For further details, watch the full video at www.vigenbadalyan.com, and stay tuned for more updates.