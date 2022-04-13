Everi Holdings signs deal with Mississippi’s Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

Everi Payments has gone live with a solution for the liquidity of crypto currencies.

Everi Holdings has announced a partnership with Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort to provide crypto-to-cash solutions.

US.- Everi Holdings has announced that its subsidiary, Everi Payments, is now live with a solution for the liquidity of crypto currencies, B4U Financial, at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

The B4U Financial crypto currency solution allows customers to convert digital currency into cash. Additional integration capabilities let casino operators’ track the disbursement of cash through the B4U API in real time. Scarlet Pearl has had a partnership with Everi dating back to the casino’s opening in 2015, with the installation of loyalty products and services and electronic gaming machines.

Darren Simmons, Everi’s executive VP and FinTech business leader, said: “Providing new, alternative ways to fund a patron’s casino experience is crucial in the age of digital currency. Combining B4U Financial’s solution with Everi’s ATMs and, in the future, additional financial access solutions at Scarlet Pearl, furthers our collective goal of being able deliver an enhanced and seamless patron experience.

“We continually evaluate advanced technologies that can add new capabilities to our ‘Digital Neighborhood,’ and our ability to integrate with the B4U Financial crypto solution meets this criterion by enabling us to further diversify the types of financial transactions we can offer to casino guests.”

Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas commented: “Scarlet Pearl’s collaboration with Everi allows our guests a new way to fund their experience, as we continue our focus on setting high standards for player convenience and engagement.

“We are dedicated to delivering innovative experiences, and we are excited to be the first casino in Mississippi to introduce this new feature for our guests.”