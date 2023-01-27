Saracen Casino selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform

The casino will use QCI’s platform for marketing, player development and gaming operations.

The technology firm will deploy its 5.1 platform version at Saracen Casino Resort, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

US.- Saracen Casino Resort, in Little Rock, Arkansas, has selected Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)’s 5.1 platform for marketing, player development and casino operations.

Saracen Casino Resort director of planning and analysis Bryan Stanbridge said: “QCI’s platform is a game changer. It will allow us to have a better understanding of our operation, make impactful, strategic decisions and also allow our hosts to improve on the already state-leading customer service experience.”

QCI CEO Dr. Ralph Thomas added: “Saracen Casino Resort’s decision to select our QCI Enterprise Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers’ needs. Saracen Casino Resort, one of over 100 casino resorts actively using the QCI platform, is an established modern resort and a great example of how gaming is growing throughout the US.”

In 2022, Saracen Casino signed a partnership with US Integrity. The deal sees US Integrity supply integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

Saracen Casino features 80,000 square feet of gaming space, 1,900 slot machines, 40 table games, and the state’s only poker room. It operates a statewide mobile platform under the name BetSaracen. The venue launched its sports betting app in May 2022. BetSaracen is the second platform in Arkansas to accept mobile wagers. Southland Casino Racing’s Betly sportsbook launched in March.

