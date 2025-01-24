NFL and Responsible Gambling Council launch student-athlete training programme in Canada

The initiative will launch with a pilot phase at eight universities and colleges.

Canada.- The National Football League (NFL) has announced a partnership with the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) to develop and implement a responsible gambling training programme for university and college student-athletes. The initiative will launch with a pilot phase at eight universities and colleges in Canada in the upcoming 2025 spring semester.

Feedback from the pilot phase will be used to improve the programme before its rollout to 30 university and college institutions in the 2025–2026 academic year. The RGC and NFL have identified “student-athletes as an important audience for targeted responsible gambling and problem gambling prevention initiatives, as previous research has shown their susceptibility to risky gambling behavior”.

RGC will design and develop a course tailored to the specific student-athlete audience. It will include videos, interactive components and best practices.

See also: NFL extend partnership with National Council on Problem Gambling

Sarah McCarthy, chief executive officer of the Responsible Gambling Council, said: “Student-athletes face unique pressures from academics, athletics, and the accessibility of sports betting, making them vulnerable to risky gambling behaviours. Our partnership with the NFL is a crucial step in supporting this group by providing the education and tools needed to make informed decisions. Early responsible gambling education helps student-athletes build capacities to succeed both on and off the field.”

Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility, added: “We are proud to support the Responsible Gambling Council in this important initiative. Our shared goal is to equip these student-athletes with the tools and knowledge to navigate gambling risks, fostering a safer and more responsible environment. We also hope to gain insights that will be invaluable in shaping future responsible gambling efforts to benefit all those who play and engage with our game as fans.”