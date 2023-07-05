San Manuel Band of Mission Indians names new chief information and technology officer

Simon Fothergill will oversee the strategic execution of band’s tech roadmap.

US.- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has announced that Simon Fothergill has been appointed chief information and technology officer (CITO). Fothergill will oversee the development and strategic execution of the technology roadmap for gaming, hospitality, entertainment and the Tribe’s future business endeavors. He will report to chief people and infrastructure officer Brigitte Saria.

Fothergill joined San Manuel in 2019 as vice president of information technology (IT) business services with responsibility for identifying talent, innovative technology, products and systems in preparation for the opening of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel. Fothergill also helped establish the framework for IT support of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Previously, he served at Pinnacle Entertainment and Aristocrat Technologies as regional support manager, director, vice president and chief information officer, leading the development of strategies supporting casino, hotel, resort, and cruise line gaming products.

Saria said: “We are very proud of Simon’s achievements. Simon has successfully driven numerous IT initiatives at a critical period of growth for the Tribe. We are thrilled to have him joining our senior leadership team.”

Fothergill commented: “It’s an honor to be given this responsibility and an exciting opportunity to be tasked with executing the Tribe’s vision.”

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has named Peter Arceo as chief gaming officer. Arceo assumed strategic leadership responsibilities for innovation and growth of the Tribe’s gaming portfolio, including its flagship Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Southern California.

San Manuel Band acquires interest in Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has announced that its Manuel Investment Authority (SMIA), through affiliated entities, acquired an interest in the newly renovated Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, Southern California. It has acquired approximately a 40 per cent interest in the property with the option to increase its ownership through one or more future transactions.