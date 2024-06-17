Arizona sports betting handle reaches $656.3m in April

The sports betting handle increased 22.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $656.3m in April, up 14 per cent from March ($759.8m) and a 22.5 per cent increase compared to April of 2023. The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) reported that the state collected $4.3m in privilege fees.

The ADG has announced that it will accept event wagering applications from July 8 to 19. It will issue at least one sports betting licence reserved for Arizona tribes and at least one reserved for Arizona sports teams.

Applicants must submit their completed applications by 5pm local time on July 19. There are currently 17 licences active in Arizona, eight tied to sports franchises and nine to tribes.

