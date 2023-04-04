SAGSE LatAm marks fourth stop in Pragmatic Play’s LatAm Missions itinerary

Pragmatic Play’s booth 162 will be its base for the duration and its team is ready to welcome visitors.

SAGSE LatAm will take place April 19-20 at the Hilton Buenos Aires Hotel, Argentina.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is preparing its Latin American team for the next stop in its 2023 LatAm Missions programme at the SAGSE LatAm event in Argentina.

Maintaining its push to strengthen its status as the region’s premier content supplier, Pragmatic Play’s industry experts from its LatAm hub will be sharing how they can twist, transform and elevate gameplay experiences with delegates at the event.

A platinum sponsor of the event, Pragmatic Play will join fellow attendees from April 19-20 at the Hilton Buenos Aires Hotel in the Argentinian capital where Victor Arias will again be a speaker during the show’s seminar sessions.

Pragmatic Play’s booth 162 will be its base for the duration and its team is ready to welcome visitors who can find out about the provider’s latest developments in Slots, Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo, among its many disciplines.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We can’t wait to meet up with partners old and new in Buenos Aires, it’s a wonderful city and home to a vibrant igaming community. It couldn’t be better placed for us to discover more about the market’s growth and share our successes.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

