Pragmatic Play wins hearts with “The Red Queen”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play launches The Red Queen, a new slot game with engaging mechanics and two bonus features.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to get hearts racing with its newest release, The Red Queen.

Drawing players into a captivating world full of dynamic characters, including the white rabbit, kooky hatter and the Red Queen herself, this fantastical slot is a feast for the senses across 5×3 reels and 20 paylines.

A mysterious sixth reel is locked in the base game until three or four scatters trigger the free spins feature, whereupon the white rabbit clock reveals the number of free spins awarded (up to six if four scatters hit) and the extra reel becomes active.

Lining up on top of the grid, a row of four soldier symbols can award random modifiers such as multipliers and extra free spins throughout the bonus.

The sixth reel doesn’t always remain locked in the base game, as the Queen respin feature triggers when two or three scatters land on the reels and the Red Queen symbol appears on the sixth.

Scatters from the base game become sticky and are converted to wild multipliers for the subsequent respin, which also plays across a 6×3 grid. Adding to the winning opportunities, free spins are then awarded if the respin was triggered by three scatters.

The Red Queen is the latest in Pragmatic Play’s streak of recent hits, including Big Bass Hold & Spinner and The Knight King, adding to an award-winning portfolio of over 300 unique game titles.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “The Red Queen is an outlandishly good game. Its enchanting visuals and sounds are matched by engaging mechanics designed to excite and entertain players.

“Two bonus features and wins of up to 5,000x the player’s bet make this a strong addition to Pragmatic Play’s ever-growing Slots portfolio.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.