Safer Gambling Week 2023 begins in the UK and Europe

The EGBA is hosting events in Europe.

UK.- Safer Gambling Week 2023 has got underway in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. In the UK, it’s the seventh edition of the annual initiative, which is jointly run by the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), the British Amusement Catering Trade Association (Bacta) and the Bingo Association.

In Europe, it’s the third edition of the initiative, which is now supported by 18 online gambling associations, including the European Gaming and Betting Association. There will be a range of events, activities and a social media campaign. Organisations such as GamCare and BOS as well as the EGBA will be hosting events.

Initiatives in the UK this year include a new safer gambling campaign from Betfred devised by the agency Zút. Four ads present the question “How Do You Keep It Fun?” and encourage players to be proactive in keeping their betting safe and promote the use of personal limits.

Organisers in the UK continue to note that last year 200,000 accounts set deposit limits in the month of Safer Gambling Week. However, despite this being a rise of 12.5 per cent year-on-year, it was broadly much in line with the rest of the year and wasn’t a result of Safer Gambling Week.

However, gambling minister Stuart Andrew said he believed the initiative does help to increase awareness of safer gambling tools. He said: “This is a good reminder of the work already underway by government, industry and the regulator to prevent harm.

“We are taking action to prevent gambling addiction, improve safer gambling tools and strengthen messaging to stop people incurring potentially life-changing losses.

“We welcome the gambling industry using this week to increase uptake and awareness of this important issue.”

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: “Safer Gambling Week is now a well-established annual event, promoting the vital safer gambling tools only available in the regulated betting and gaming sector and signposting help to those that need it. Core to this is our commitment to empower customers with the knowledge and tools to bet safely all year round.”