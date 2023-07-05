Atlas-IAC announces Miloslav Ivanov as chief sales officer

Leading sportsbook focused on global expansion with its latest commercial hire.

Press release.- Atlas-IAC has expanded its worldwide standing with the appointment of Miloslav Ivanov as chief sales officer.

Miloslav brings a wealth of experience to the position, with Atlas-IAC’s newest recruit reflecting its ambitious plans for further expansion.

Enjoying nearly a decade in the industry, Miloslav has worked for leading brands including SBTech and DraftKings, where he held the position of commercial director for three years, and his expertise will prove crucial as Atlas-IAC continues to enhance its worldwide reputation.

With his deep understanding of the industry’s regulatory landscape, and an ability to identify and capitalise on emerging market trends, Atlas-IAC expects that Miloslav will be able to immediately establish strong partnerships with its global client base.

By assembling a team of world-leading industry professionals, Atlas-IAC now aims to strengthen its presence in existing territories while actively pursuing opportunities to enter new regions with one of the most scalable, modular and adaptive iGaming platforms available on the market.

Commenting on the new appointment, Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO at Atlas-IAC, said: “I am delighted to welcome Miloslav to Atlas-IAC and I am sure he will prove to be a great asset as our new chief sales officer.

“Miloslav has exceptionally strong leadership skills, possessing excellent organisational abilities as well as being a creative strategist will see him thrive in the role. His expertise and background across multiple positions will no doubt be a huge benefit to us as we strengthen our offering across a number of markets.”

Miloslav Ivanov, chief sales officer at Atlas-IAC, said: “I am thrilled to be joining such an upwardly mobile brand in Atlas-IAC. The company has such a talented team and I am sure we will do great things together.

“Our aim will be to continue with our expansion across regulated territories with a huge focus on the LatAm market.”

With key development offices in Europe, Atlas-IAC’s primary goal is to revolutionise sportsbook technology, creating unique solutions that increase the quality of its world-class offering.

Atlas-IAC’s philosophy is “Imagine-Act-Create”, with employees sharing the same vision of becoming the number one sportsbook and iGaming business worldwide.

