Rossi McKee delivers insight on omnichannel strategy for enhanced customer experience at SBC Summit

Opinion.- Rossi McKee, vice president at CT Gaming and a leading figure in the gaming industry, took centre stage at the SBC conference in Lisbon on October 24th, participating in a pivotal discussion centred on the transformative power of omnichannel strategies in enhancing customer experience.

The event attracted a diverse assembly of industry experts, innovators, and executives from around the globe, all eager to explore the latest trends shaping the global gaming landscape. In her address, Mrs McKee emphasised the critical need for businesses to cultivate a unified and seamless customer journey across both digital and physical platforms. She articulated how the integration of online and offline touchpoints is not only redefining customer engagement but also enhancing satisfaction within the gambling sector. This holistic approach is essential for fostering loyalty and maintaining a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

“The future of customer experience is omnichannel,” Mrs McKee asserted during her remarks. “Our customers expect seamless interactions with our brand, whether they engage with us online or in our physical locations. By harnessing data, cutting-edge technology, and tailored personalization within our omnichannel strategies, we can deliver a consistent, high-quality experience that keeps customers engaged and encourages repeat patronage.”

Mrs McKee also delved into the crucial role of artificial intelligence in shaping these omnichannel experiences. She explained how AI could analyze vast amounts of customer data to identify patterns and preferences, allowing businesses to tailor their offerings in real-time. “AI empowers us to anticipate customer needs, providing personalized recommendations that enhance engagement. By integrating AI into our omnichannel frameworks, we can not only improve customer satisfaction but also optimize operational efficiency,” she noted.

Furthermore, she highlighted the necessity of aligning omnichannel strategies with the evolving landscape of industry regulations. “It’s essential that while we strive for seamless customer experiences, we also adhere to the highest standards of compliance and responsible gaming practices. Balancing innovation with accountability is key to sustaining trust in our brand.”

The SBC conference serves as a vital platform for industry leaders to exchange insights on the latest innovations and strategies within the global gaming sphere. Mrs McKee’s contribution to the panel discussion stood out, offering attendees valuable, actionable ideas on leveraging omnichannel strategies and the power of AI for sustainable growth and long-term success in an increasingly competitive environment.