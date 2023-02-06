Rootz receives gaming licence in Ontario

Players will have access to slots, such as Big Bass Bonanza and Game of Thrones.

Canada.- Online casino platform provider Rootz has been granted a licence by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). Players in the Canadian province of Ontario will have access to Rootz casino brands Wildz, Wheelz, Caxino, and the streaming brand Spinz.

Rootz’ four casino brands run on the company’s proprietary platform. They offer a single account structure, which allows players to access all brands through a virtual wallet and single account. French language content will be available along with English.

Group CEO Lasse Rantala said: “Increasing our footprint within regulated markets is in line with a dynamic strategy that seeks to provide innovative gaming solutions to players around the world. Ontario is an important market for us, and we welcome the opportunity provided by AGCO to become a licensed operator and to enter into an operational agreement with iGO.”

“Full credit goes to our first-rate teams for the Ontario licensing achievement: as an operator, we prioritize the need for safe, secure and fair play; the strict compliance requirements within regulated markets such as Ontario and Germany will provide peace of mind to our customers that they are enjoying play experiences with a licensed provider.”

Last month, Markor Technology secured approval to launch in Ontario. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approved it to launch its game aggregation platform, which offers slots, table games and live dealer titles from a range of developers.

Ontario igaming wagers hit CAD$11.5bn in Q3

iGaming Ontario (iGO) released its third public report of market performance since the province’s online gaming market launched on April 4, 2022. The report covers the third full quarter of market operations, ending on December 30.

During the third quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, Ontarians wagered CAD$11.5bn (CAD) on icasino, mobile sports betting, and online poker wagers, representing a 91 per cent increase over the previous quarter. Revenue for the period was CA$457m, a 71 per cent increase over Q2.