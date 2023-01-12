Markor Technology secures approval in Ontario

The firm will be able to offer slots, table games, and live dealer titles from a range of developers, available through its game aggregation platform.

US.- Casino software aggregation platform and technology solutions provider Markor Technology has secured approval to launch in the Canadian province of Ontario. The provider received approval from the province’s gaming regulator, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Through its game aggregation platform, Markor Technology will be able to offer slots, table games and live dealer titles from a range of developers to approved online casino brands. The provider will also supply its multi-vertical and multi-licenced player account management (PAM) service.

Markor chief executive Melissa Summerfield said: “The acquisition of proper licensing and certification has always been at the very heart of Markor Technology’s long-term expansion plans, so we’re obviously delighted to have been granted approval from AGCO to offer both our content aggregation platform and PAM services to all locally-licensed casino operators in Ontario.

“Being formally registered as a Gaming-Related Supplier with AGCO will open up a lot of new doors for our business and allow us to connect with new partners in the rapidly expanding Ontario market. We’re very much looking forward to helping operators in the province further enhance their operations and bolster the range of high-quality casino content that they’re able to offer to players.”

In November, Kaizen Gaming’s Betano entered the North American market for the first time, launching in Ontario. Betano provides a portfolio of more than 30 sports and 1,000 plus casino games. The firm secured an igaming licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) in August. The licence is valid until August 16, 2023, and covers the Betano.ca website.

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, also took its content live in the regulated market of Ontario for the first time thanks to a major deal with Entain Gaming Group.

Blueprint Gaming expands presence in Ontario

Recently, Blueprint Gaming furthered its profile in the burgeoning Ontario market courtesy of a new agreement with NorthStar Gaming, which owns and operates NorthStar Bets.

Now live with a leading operator in the Ontario marketplace, Blueprint’s launch titles include Fishing Frenzy: The Big Catch, The Goonies™, ted™ and a selection of Megaways™ titles such as Eye of Horus and Wolf Legend.

The deal will eventually see the studio’s entire slots portfolio made available for NorthStar’s players and will herald a significantly greater audience, particularly for its content specifically tailored for Canada.