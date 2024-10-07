Rocky Mountain Gaming completes purchase of two casinos in Colorado

The company has completed the acquisition of Johnny Nolon’s Casino and the Colorado Grande Casino in Cripple Creek.

US.- Rocky Mountain Gaming (RMG) has completed the acquisition of Johnny Nolon’s Casino and the Colorado Grande Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado. The company received final licensing approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming at its monthly meeting.

The deal was announced in December 2023 when Rocky Mountain Gaming entered into a definitive agreement with Minter Holdings to acquire the operating assets of Johnny Nolon’s Casino and with G Investments to acquire the operating assets of the Colorado Grande Casino. The properties are managed by David Minter through Minter Holdings.

Rocky Mountain Gaming will maintain the atmosphere of Cripple Creek and make improvements at the venue. Johnny Nolon’s Casino is one of Cripple Creek’s original casinos. Combined, the two properties in the town’s historic gaming district have approximately 400 gaming devices.

See also: Nearly 300 sign up to Colorado Division of Gaming self-exclusion programme

Joseph J. Canfora, co-founder of Rocky Mountain Gaming, said: “It’s been a long but exciting ride, and we are thrilled to be stepping back into the Cripple Creek community. We’ve been meeting with the current team members to get their feedback on improvements and, most importantly, we made sure that all of the current team members who want to stay with us have that opportunity.”

David D. Ross, co-founder of Rocky Mountain Gaming, added: “Michael and I have been looking for an opportunity to get back into the Colorado gaming market for the last 10 years. We’ve put together a detailed plan with exciting changes like new slots and updated interiors that we think the guests are going to love.”

See also: PandaScore obtains betting licence in Colorado