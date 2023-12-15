Rocky Mountain Gaming to acquire Johnny Nolon’s Casino and Colorado Grande Casino

Rocky Mountain Gaming has reached agreements with Minter Holdings and G Investments.

US.- Rocky Mountain Gaming has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Minter Holdings to acquire the operating assets of Johnny Nolon’s Casino and with G Investments to acquire the operating assets of the Colorado Grande Casino. Both properties are managed by David Minter through Minter Holdings. The deal is pending approval and licensing from the Colorado Division of Gaming.

Rocky Mountain Gaming was founded by David D. Ross, Michael J. Gaughan III and Joseph J. Canfora. They have worked together for approximately 30 years in senior management for Coast Casinos, Affinity Gaming, and the JW Marriott & Rampart Casino.

Johnny Nolon’s Casino, one of Cripple Creek’s original casinos, and Colorado Grande Casino are located in the town’s gaming district. Combined, the two properties have approximately 400 gaming devices and seven hotel rooms and operate Maggie’s Restaurant at Colorado Grande. Minter is the owner of Johnny Nolon’s and majority owner of Colorado Grande’s operating assets.

Canfora said: “I was surprised when David and Michael first approached me with the opportunity to get back into the Cripple Creek market. After thinking about it, I realized that Johnny Nolon’s and Colorado Grande presented the opportunity to maintain the old Cripple Creek casino feel that the locals had grown accustomed to.”

Ross added: “The Cripple Creek market is growing rapidly with Golden Nugget bringing in an anchor restaurant like Salt Grass, and the opening of Chamonix this month. Those two operators, at either end of the town, will help attract new visitors to Cripple Creek, and we think there’s an opportunity for our properties to offer a true locals experience that caters to individuals looking for loose slots and personal service.”

Minter commented: “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished at these two casinos over the years. While other casinos were coming and going and changing owners, we were a constant in this town. I look forward to seeing what Rocky Mountain Gaming CC brings to these casinos I love so much.”

Colorado sports betting handle hits $554m in October

Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $554m in October. That’s an increase of 5.4 per cent year-on-year and 8.2 per cent from September 2023. Players bet $550.4m online, with the remaining $4.4m wagered via retail sportsbooks.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $46.9m, 28.5 per cent higher than $36.5m last year and also 3.5 per cent ahead of September’s $45.3m total. Online betting generated $47m in revenue but a $90,005 loss from retail pushed the total figure down slightly.