Nearly 300 sign up to Colorado Division of Gaming self-exclusion programme

The programme is part of the state’s initiative to promote a safe gaming environment.

US.- The Colorado Division of Gaming has reported that 288 people have enrolled in its Self-Exclusion Programme in the first year. The programme allows people to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling activities overseen by the CDG and the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission.

Participants can choose to exclude themselves for one year, five years, or permanently. The service is free, confidential, and accessible to all residents.

