PandaScore obtains betting licence in Colorado

US.- PandaScore has obtained a betting licence to operate in Colorado. It’s the eSports data provider’s first licence in a US state.

PandaScore CEO Flavien Guillocheau said: “For esports to succeed in the US, suppliers must lead from the front. Suppliers need to address the uncertainty around regulation which has held back operator investment and thus growth of the vertical. We’ve proven we know the market, get a license efficiently and do it in a way that puts operators first.

“We’re confident that if our clients are seeking entry into a given market, we can be completely straight with them, show them the viable pathway to success, and create the foundation and access they need to fully harness the potential of esports in one of its biggest consumer markets.”

PandaScore legal counsel Alexis Brunet added: “Securing the Colorado license is a strong signal of our intentions in the US and are serious about its potential. Esports in the United States is a fast-evolving regulatory environment, but it’s only going in one direction: expansion. We intend to provide our best-in-class products and services to our customers no matter where they are, and service one of the largest markets in the world.”

Colorado sports betting revenue reaches $45m in May

Colorado’s sports betting revenue was $45m in May, up 43.3 per cent compared to the same month in 2023. Almost all revenue came from online betting, with retail betting accounting for just 0.05 per cent at $20,381.

The handle amounted to $447.6m, down 12 per cent from April and 16.2 per cent higher than last year. Some $446m was bet online and $1.6m at retail locations. Basketball was the most popular sport, drawing $147.5m in bets. Baseball bets totalled $92.3m, tennis $25.5m, and ice hockey $24.2m.