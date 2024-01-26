The Argentine Football Association and FeedConstruct announce a sponsorship agreement

The multinational company becomes the new Regional Sponsor of AFA in Europe.

Press release.- The Argentine Football Association announces a new commercial agreement, in this case with the company FeedConstruct, a provider of data, technology and sports transmission, which becomes the new Regional Sponsor of AFA in Europe.

This strategic collaboration marks the growth of AFA as a leading global sports brand, constantly adding new commercial agreements in different regions and with leading companies in their fields.

The agreement aims to promote FeedConstruct’s presence in the world of football, generating new strategic alliances that add value to the industry and consolidate the company’s leadership in Europe and other regions.

About this topic, Claudio Tapia, president of AFA, stated: “We are very happy to announce a new sponsorship agreement for the National Teams, with an important technology company like FeedConstruct.

“Several years ago, when we began the management of AFA, we dreamed of being a leading institution in the sports industry at a global level. Commercial links with leading companies contribute a lot to that path. Having more than 50 commercial partners around the world gives us that leadership role and brings us closer to sports fans. Selection on every continent. Welcome FeedConstruct to the AFA family.”

Narek Harutyunyan, head of Rights and Content Department of FeedConstruct commented: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Argentine Football Association. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for FeedConstruct, and we are excited to work closely with AFA and support the World Champions within the Argentine National Team.”

Leandro Petersen, marketing and commercial manager of AFA, highlighted: “Today we celebrate together with FeedConstruct a new Regional Sponsorship agreement in Europe. The strategic vision that we began at AFA in 2018, of global expansion to markets such as China, the United States, the Middle East and India, is complemented by the most traditional and strong markets such as Europe. We are pleased to announce that an important global company and market leader like FeedConstruct trusts AFA to develop its commercial projects.

“This reinforces our vision and consolidates our global expansion plan. Today we can say that we are one of the sports institutions with the largest volume of commercial partners in the world. This shows that companies trust our Institution to associate their brand and tells us that we are on the right track.”