Rivers Casino Philadelphia launches Veterans Day initiative

Rivers Casino Philadelphia will run offers for vets and current military service members.

US.- Rivers Casino Philadelphia has announced “Rivers Salutes”, an initiative to honour veterans and current military service members on Veterans Day. It’s offering guests who are veterans or in the military reserve, National Guard or first response can receive exclusive food, drink, and gaming offerings from November 11 to November 30.

Qualified team members will receive a thank-you gift bag that includes a special name tag with military branch designation, a restaurant gift card and a thank-you letter from general manager Justin Moore.

Moore said: “Rivers Salutes is a small thank-you for our veterans and for everyone who’s currently serving our nation. This is just the first step in a growing program that shows our appreciation and gratitude.”

Parx Casino and betPARX become Philadelphia 76ers partners

Greenwood Gaming, the parent company of Parx Casino and betPARX, extended its partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal designates Parx Casino and betPARX as Official Banner Partners of the basketball team. Parx Casino becomes the Official Local Casino of the 76ers while betPARX is named the Official Winning Partner.

As part of the deal, the 76ers and Parx Casino host official watch parties throughout the season at Parx Casino’s Liberty Bell Beer Garden. betPARX offers promotions following every 76ers regular season victory and a new “Win-for-All” promotion with a random bonus on the mobile app.