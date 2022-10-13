Parx Casino and betPARX become Philadelphia 76ers partners

Parent company Greenwood Gaming has extended its partnership with the NBA team.

US.- Greenwood Gaming, the parent company of Parx Casino and betPARX, has extended its partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal designates Parx Casino and betPARX as Official Banner Partners of the basketball team. Parx Casino becomes the Official Local Casino of the 76ers while betPARX is named the Official Winning Partner.

As part of the deal, the 76ers and Parx Casino will host official watch parties throughout the season at Parx Casino’s Liberty Bell Beer Garden. betPARX will offer promotions following every 76ers regular season victory and a new “Win-for-All” promotion with a random bonus on the mobile app.

Marc Oppenheimer, chief marketing officer at Parx Casino, said: “Parx Casino is excited to continue our relationship with the 76ers. Our partnership has been very productive and the 76ers business team is a great partner to work with. We look forward to continuing to be their Official Local Casino and Official Winning Partner as they continue their quest for an NBA title!”

Katie O’Reilly, 76ers chief revenue officer, added: “betParx has been an incredible partner of the Philadelphia 76ers as they truly understand the passion and energy of our fan base. We are thrilled to have betParx and all of its offerings as an official 76ers Banner Partner. Through this extension, we look forward to sharing the betParx experience with our fans for many seasons to come.”

Earlier in 2022, gambling technology provider Playtech and Greenwood Gaming, announced the launch of the betPARX app in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. betPARX uses Playtech’s IMS platform and Player Account Management (PAM).

In June, Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment agreed on a contract extension with Kambi Group plc. The firms first signed a multi-year sportsbook agreement in November 2018. The expansion agreement sees Kambi continue to provide Greenwood Gaming with its technology and services.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $425.3m in August

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $425.3m in August. That’s a 4.2 per cent increase compared to August 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 4 per cent year-on-year to $201.2m. Retail table games revenue decreased 9 per cent to $78.4m.