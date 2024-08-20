Rivalry names Demi Abidogun-Benson as interim chief financial officer

Abidogun-Benson has replaced Kejda Qorri.

Canada.- The sports betting and media company Rivalry has named Demi Abidogun-Benson as its interim chief financial officer, replacing Kejda Qorri. Before joining Rivalry in February 2022, Abidogun-Benson was director of finance at Swash Digital and spent more than ten years with Deloitte Canada working in the UK, southeast Europe and Canada.

Steven Salz, Rivalry co-founder and CEO, said: “Kejda has been an integral member of our team since day one, leading the charge on our financial management strategy, public listing, and many other key initiatives across the Company. We deeply respect her decision to transition out of her role in order to spend time with family, and on behalf of the entire team, we wish Kejda all the best in her future endeavors. I’m also very excited to have Demi, a long-standing and key member of our finance team, step in as Interim CFO where I’m confident she will succeed.”

See also: Rivalry launches daily fantasy sports app for NBA season with Low6

Qorri commented: “It has been a pleasure to serve as Rivalry’s CFO and work alongside one of the most talented teams in the gambling industry. I have a tremendous amount of confidence in the brand, its leadership team, and look forward to watching them grow. I also want to congratulate Demi who will be stepping in as Interim CFO. Demi is a natural leader with a deep understanding of Rivalry’s business, and I’m positive she will continue her track record of achievement in this new role.”

In Q1 2024, Rivalry reported a handle of CA$94.7m, up 11 per cent from Q4 2023, and gross gaming revenue of CA$7.7m, up 20 per cent from the previous quarter. Net revenue was CA$4.5m, up 51 per cent or CA$1.5m.