Rivalry launches daily fantasy sports app for NBA season with Low6

Canada.- The sports betting and media company Rivalry has released Rivalry Ultimate Fan, a standalone daily fantasy sports app for the 2023-24 NBA season, with sports gamification company Low6. The free-to-play fantasy basketball game draws on trading card culture.

Users can open digital card packs of NBA players to create line-ups and compete in weekly contests. Prizes include NBA merchandise, gift cards, and redeemable promotions on Rivalry’s sportsbook and casino. Rivalry will also release a collection of physical Booster Packs containing custom-illustrated trading cards of NBA players.

Steven Salz, co-founder and CEO at Rivalry, said: “Rivalry Ultimate Fan applies our Gen Z playbook to the world of fantasy sports to engage the next generation of basketball fans and strategically position our brand within a new vertical. Expanding further into the traditional sports segment enables us to introduce the unique betting experience we’ve built to a new community of players and realize the operating leverage we see in other parts of the business among a broader audience.

“Low6 has delivered an innovative free-to-play product that fits well into this strategy and builds our presence in an important category.”

Jamie Mitchell, co-founder and CEO at Low6, added: “Rivalry’s expertise and understanding of Millennial and Gen Z customers is very much aligned to Low6’s product development. We’re confident our award-winning fantasy game will drive acquisition and engagement for Rivalry among a new audience while maintaining their commitment to innovation and one-of-a-kind experiences in betting.”

Last month, Rivalry signed a partnership with Low6 to design and launch a new free-to-play Pick’em game for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and The International 11, two popular esports events.