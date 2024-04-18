Rival Powered witnesses iGaming boom in UAE and South Africa

The company just completed a journey across this continents to showcase its services at SiGMA events.

Press release.- The casino B2B developer Rival Powered has recently finished a journey spanning two continents to exhibit its services at significant SiGMA events to see first-hand how the iGaming sector is booming worldwide.

Team members attended SiGMA Eurasia in Dubai at the end of February. And less than two weeks later, they were in South Africa for the SiGMA Africa summit. Both events illustrated how online casino gaming and sports betting are gaining significant traction across the Asian and African continents.

Rival Powered CEO Glen Bullen said: “There’s no denying the eye-catching iGaming expansion across North America and Latin America, but other continents are booming, too. We invested in stands at two SiGMA summits in Dubai and South Africa. We were thrilled with the enthusiasm in the sector and the enthusiasm to do business.

The company was established in 2004 and now partners with some of the world’s most successful casino operators. It offers a brilliant game catalog, a full casino back office, and an affiliate platform, showing off these to new and existing partners and operators at both summits.

“We have 185 games and operate across 33 languages,” Bullen commented. “Casino gaming is truly a global business, and our attendance at key industry events worldwide reflects this.”

In fact, 600 sponsors and exhibitors were in Dubai, and 15,500 delegates showed up. In South Africa, around 3,000 professionals spent valuable time in Cape Town learning more about industry developments from Rival Powered and other B2B companies. With the market opening up, existing operators and those looking to launch need well-established partners for games and back-office solutions, something that Rival Powered excels at.