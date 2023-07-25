Slotegrator and Rival Powered team up to offer more variety to players

The partnership will see more than 170 Rival Powered games made available via APIgrator, Slotegrator’s single-session integration platform.

Press release.- Slotegrator is happy to announce a new partnership with Rival Powered studio. More than 170 games from Rival Powered are now available via APIgrator in a single session.

Rival Powered is a highly-experienced studio with an outstanding portfolio of games. The provider’s catalogue includes games in various categories, such as slots, poker, table and keno games. The hardworking team of developers offers new releases monthly.

Games are developed using the Pixi rendering engine for smooth gameplay and HTML5 technology for stable performance on any device, whether computer, tablet or smartphone. Rival Powered has a collection of games with both European and Asian themes for younger and older players, everyone will find something to their taste. Classic slots are popular with European players, while Asian players look for games with familiar themes.

The provider’s list of most popular games includes fruit slots such as Bigger Cash Win, and Fruit Splash, as well as beautiful themed video slots such as Hail Caesar, and Incan Rich.

A few words from Glen Bullen, CEO of Rival Powered, about the partnership with Slotegrator: “We are very pleased to be announcing our partnership with Slotegrator. Rival Powered’s mission very much aligns with Slotegrator’s to ‘break down any barrier that stands between iGaming operators and the success they’re aiming for’.

“With over 18 years of experience developing online casino games, we know our games have the proven performance to support any igaming operators business requirements — for any player, in any market. You can trust in our games; as we trust delivering them via Slotegrator’s leading technology and gaming industry expertise”.

Ayvar Gabidullin, business development manager at Slotegrator, said: “Modern gamers like the variety and diversity of games. Through the APIgrator solution, we help our customers to achieve this goal.

“Our partnership with Rival Powered is a great opportunity to do it in line with the studio’s strategy: they build games people love to play, and we provide services and support to bring those games to the market effectively.”

