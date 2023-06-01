Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas selects Passport Technology for gaming floor

The venue will include the payment company’s proprietary FinTech solutions and services.

US.- Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas has signed a multi-year agreement with payment company Passport Technology. The venue will use Passport’s proprietary FinTech solutions and services for its gaming floor. Dreamscape acquired the property from Caesars Entertainment in 2019 and will take over operations later this year.

Kevin Sweet, chief gaming officer for Rio Hotel & Casino, said: “Passport provides a compelling and full- encompassing solution set that fits our innovative and guest-centric approach to the Las Vegas experience. We selected Passport’s payments, data processing and cash automation solutions and are looking forward to a collaborative and successful partnership to support our resort transformation.”

Diallo Gordon, chief product officer and chief marketing officer for Passport Technology, added: “The selection of our full suite of services by the Rio is an output of the innovation, diligence and commitment to service by the company as well as our breadth and reach of products. There are multiple innovative solutions within our suite that support and advances Dreamscape’s vision of an approachable, deeply connected, and integrated resort.”

Jason King, chief revenue officer, Passport Technology, commented: “We will continue to be aggressive in driving the industry and pushing the envelope with our products and services within North America. We are grateful to the Rio in being trusted as their innovation and transformation partner throughout the resort and eager to contribute to the Rio’s success.”

Dreamscape Companies names Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino leadership team

Last month, Dreamscape Companies announced a new leadership team for the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The team will oversee the redevelopment, operation, financial, marketing, gaming, and entertainment aspects of the hotel and casino from October.

The new casino-resort team includes president of gaming and entertainment Trevor Scherrer; chief financial officer Janice Fitzpatrick; chief marketing officer Tom Evans; chief gaming officer Kevin Sweet; and vice president of development and construction services Don Purdue.