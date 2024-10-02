Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas completes first phase of renovation

The property upgrades include a renovated gaming space and eight new food and beverage destinations.

US.- The Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas has announced the completion of the first phase of its multi-year renovation. Phase two is expected to start later this year.

Phase one of Rio’s transformation includes a 117,000-square-feet renovated gaming space. The area has new carpeting and over 900 new slot machine. Renovations include the restaurant area with the Canteen Food Hall, a culinary marketplace that opened in January. The venue also features over 220,000 square feet of newly renovated meetings and conventions space, with four ballrooms ranging from 11,000 square feet to 55,000 square feet.

Patrick Miller, president and CEO of Rio Hotel & Casino, said: “When we took over operations of the resort, our first priority was to modernize and revitalize the property while preserving the vibrant atmosphere and excitement that made the Rio Hotel & Casino a pioneer in Las Vegas hospitality. With the addition of new dining destinations, refreshed spaces throughout the resort, and one of the city’s most rewarding loyalty programs, these renovations mark the beginning of a new era—one that offers an elevated yet approachable luxury experience for both locals and visitors.”

In May, The Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas named Patrick Miller as president and CEO. Miller assumes the role after Trevor Scherrer stepped down due to a health concern.

Nevada casinos: gaming revenue reaches $1.16bn in August

Nevada casinos generated $1.16bn in revenue in August, according to a release by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That’s down 3.8 per cent year-over-year and down 10.8 per cent from July 2024.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $643.7m in revenue, down 3.5 per cent and downtown Las Vegas $58.3m, down 8.8 per cent. Reno casinos saw a 4.8 per cent decline to $65.4m. The state collected almost $57.7m in gaming taxes for the month, down by almost 24 per cent compared to August 2023.