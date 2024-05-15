Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas names Patrick Miller as president and CEO

Miller served as the president and COO at Park MGM and NoMad Hotel.

US.- The Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas has named Patrick Miller as president and CEO. Miller assumes the role after Trevor Scherrer stepped down due to a health concern.

Miller is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. He serves on several philanthropic and business boards in the Las Vegas Valley. He held key positions at MGM Resorts International, including senior vice president overseeing the hospitality divisions at MGM Grand, New York-New York, Excalibur, Signature, and the Shadow Creek golf course. He served as the president and COO at Park MGM and NoMad Hotel.

The resort, which is undertaking a multi-phase $340m renovation, said: “Miller has an impressive career spanning 28 years in the gaming and hospitality industry and a proven track record of success leading some of Las Vegas’ most popular Strip resorts.”

Chairman of Dreamscape, Eric Birnbaum said: “Patrick’s extensive experience in the Las Vegas hospitality industry, including his many leadership roles at MGM Resorts, stands as a testament to his expertise,” “Having overseen the transition of Monte Carlo to Park MGM, Patrick is the perfect person to lead the total revitalization of Rio Hotel & Casino and its dedicated team members into the next chapter of this iconic property’s history.”