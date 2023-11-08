Richmond voters reject casino project for second time

It was the second time in three years that a casino was on the ballot.

Some 58 per cent voted ‘no’ to the proposed casino.

US.- Residents of Richmond, Virginia, voted to reject a proposed casino resort for a second time. Developers wanted to build a $562m resort casino on Interstate 95 in South Richmond. Voters had already rejected a casino at the ballot box in 2021.

The state’s elections page showed that 60 per cent of voters rejected the proposal. That compares to 51 per cent in 2021. Urban One and Churchill Downs, who managed to get approval for a second referendum, said it the project would have created 1,300 permanent jobs. It would have included 250 hotel rooms, resort-style amenities, a 55-acre park, a high-end gaming floor and a 3,000-seat concert venue.

A statement read: “We are proud to have run a community-centered campaign to create more opportunities for residents of this great city to rise into the middle class. We are grateful to the thousands of Richmonders who voted for good jobs and a stronger city, especially those in Southside who poured their hearts into this project.”

