Rhode Island sports betting revenue up 60% year-on-year in September

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting handle reached $41.7m in September, up 1.2 per cent from $41.2m in the same month of 2021 and up 50.5 per cent from $27.7m in August 2022. Of the total, $26.8m was spent online, while $14.8m was bet at retail sportsbooks at casinos.

In terms of revenue, the state registered its second-highest monthly total on record at $6.4m. The figure was up 60 per cent year-on-year and 113.3 per cent from August. Online contributed $3.6m while the rest came from retail sportsbooks at the Twin River and Tiverton Casino land-based sites. The total was just short of the monthly record of $6.7m posted in November 2021.

Twin River was the more successful of the two casinos, bringing in $1.6m in revenue. Tiverton casino generated $1.1 from sports wagering. For the state’s financial year to date, players have spent $64.6m on sports betting, leading to $12.2m in revenue for operators.

