Rhode Island sports betting handle increases 15% year-on-year in August

Rhode Island sports betting handle reached $27.7m in August.

US.- Rhode Island sports betting handle reached $27.7m in August, up 15 per cent from $24m in the same month of 2021 and 9.9 per cent higher than $25.2m in July 2022. Of the total, $17.9m was spent online, while $9.9m was bet at retail sportsbooks at casinos.

Revenue was $3m, up 172.7 per cent year-on-year and up 3.5 per cent from July. Of that, $1.6m was attributed to online betting while the rest came from retail sportsbooks at the Twin River and Tiverton Casino land-based sites.

Twin River was the more successful of the two casinos, bringing in $866,413 in revenue for the month, while the Tiverton casino generated $504,225 from sports wagering. For the state’s financial year to date, comprising July and August, players spent $53m on sports betting, leading to $5.9m in revenue for operators.

Rhode Islanders have wagered $1.2bn since the state started sports betting nearly four years ago. Sportsbooks have netted $105m.

See also: Bally’s to sell two Rhode Island casino properties in $1bn deal