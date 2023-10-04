Rhode Island sports betting revenue reaches $1.4m in August

Rhode Island sports betting revenue was 53.3 per cent lower than in August 2022.

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting revenue was $1.4m in August, 53.3 per cent lower than in August 2022 and 26.3 per cent behind July of this year, according to data from the Rhode Island Lottery. Mobile betting accounted for $1.2m and retail $144,099. Twin River’s revenue was $234,649 but Tiverton Casino recorded a $90,550 loss.

The sports betting handle was $22.5m, 18.8 per cent lower than in the same month in 2022 ($27.7m) but 11.4 per cent more than July 2023. Consumers wagered $17.7m online and $4.8m at retail sportsbooks. Twin River took $2.8m in bets while Tiverton Casino took $1.9m.

For the year to date, revenue stands at $3.3m, 44.1 per cent lower than in the same period in 2022. The sports betting handle for the period was $42.7m, down 19.4 per cent from $53m.

Bally’s donates $5m to Community College of Rhode Island Foundation

Bally’s Corporation has announced a $5m donation to the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Foundation as part of its long-term partnership. The donation marks the largest in the foundation’s nearly 45-year history and doubles the size of CCRI’s endowment.

The grant will provide higher education and economic opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in the gaming industry as well as Bally’s employees looking to advance their skill sets. CCRI will offer students the opportunity to obtain a certificate or associate degree based on a comprehensive gaming-focused curriculum. Degree programmes will be available by autumn 2024.