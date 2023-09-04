Rhode Island sports betting handle drops to $20.2m in July

It was the lowest monthly total for the last three years.

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting handle was $20.2m in July, down 19.8 per cent from $25.2m in July 2022 and 14.8 per cent lower than June of this year ($23.7m). It was the lowest monthly total for three years.

$15.4m was registered in online betting and $4.9m was at retail sportsbooks. Twin River recorded $3m and Tiverton Casino $1.9m. Revenue was $1.9m, down 34.5 per from July 2022 ($2.9m) but up from $1.8m in June 2023. Online betting generated $1.5m and retail $293,397. Twin River generated $298,879 in revenue and Tiverton Casino reported a $5,482 loss.

In June, a bill to legalise online casino in Rhode Island became law after being signed by governor Daniel McKee. SB948/HB6348A were filed by Senate president Dominick J. Ruggerio and representative Gregory J. Costantino. The legislation allows residents in the state over the age of 21 to play table games remotely using a computer or mobile app. Players must be located within the state.