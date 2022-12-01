Rhode Island sports betting handle reaches nine-month high in October

Players in Rhode Island wagered $55.5m on sports during October.

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting handle reached $55.5m in October, down 7.8 per cent from $60.2m in the same month of 2021 but up 33 per cent from $41.7m in September 2022. It was the highest monthly total since January.

According to the Rhode Island Lottery, $34.2m was staked online, with the remaining $21.2m split across the Twin River and Tiverton Casino retail sportsbooks. Twin River’s handle amounted to $15.2m and Tiverton Casino’s $6m.

The state reported sports betting revenue of $6.2m, a 72.2 per cent increase year-on-year but 3.1 per cent behind the $6.4m posted in September 2022. Some $3.6m in revenue was generated from betting online, while $1.7m was attributed to the retail sportsbook at Twin River and $792,234 Tiverton Casino.

The Rhode Island lottery reported that players won $49.4m from betting on sports in October. For the state’s financial year to date, the handle stood at $150.2m, while revenue reached $18.4m and player winnings $131.8m.