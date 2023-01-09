Rhode Island sports betting handle reaches $61.2m in November

Rhode Island sports betting handle recorded the highest monthly total of 2022.

US.- Rhode Island sports betting handle registered $61.2m in November, 16.1% higher than the $52.7m reached in the same month of 2021 and up 10.3% from October 2022’s $55.5m. The figure registered the highest monthly total of 2022, surpassing the previous year-high of $58.6m in January.

In November, some $37m was spent on online betting, while Twin River and Tiverton Casino’s retail sportsbooks registered a total of $24.2m. Twin River recorded $17m in bets and Tiverton Casino collected $7.2m.

In terms of revenue, the monthly total was $4.9m, down 26.9% compared to the $6.7m generated in November 2021. Figures also decreased 21% from October’s $6.2m.

Online revenue reached $2.5m, while retail revenue hit $2.4m. Twin River registered $1.7m and Tiverton Casino $745,374. Players won $56.3m from betting on sports in November.