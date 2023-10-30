Rhode Island sports betting handle reaches $37.6m in September

It was the highest total in six months.

US.- Rhode Island’s sports betting handle was $37.6m in September. It was the highest total for six months but was 9.8 per cent less in September 2022 ($41.7m). The handle was up 67.1 per cent from August ($22.5m).

Of the total, $28.7m was bet online and $9m at retail sportsbooks. Twin River took $5.7m in bets and Tiverton Casino $3.2m. Revenue was $3.5m, up 150 per cent month-on-month but down 45.3 per cent from September 2022. Online betting revenue was $2.8m and retail revenue $663,538. Twin River reported $441,485 and Tiverton Casino $222,053.

Rhode Island players won $34.2m: $25.9m online and $5.3m and $3m via retail bets at Twin River and Tiverton Casino, respectively.

Bally’s donates $5m to Community College of Rhode Island Foundation

Bally’s Corporation has announced a $5m donation to the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Foundation as part of its long-term partnership. The donation marks the largest in the foundation’s nearly 45-year history and doubles the size of CCRI’s endowment.

The grant will provide higher education and economic opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in the gaming industry as well as Bally’s employees looking to advance their skill sets. CCRI will offer students the opportunity to obtain a certificate or associate degree based on a comprehensive gaming-focused curriculum. Degree programmes will be available by autumn 2024.