Rhode Island online casino bill passes House

The measure will now head to Gov. Daniel McKee’s office.

US.- The Rhode Island bill that would legalise online casino in the state was passed by the House in a 57-11 vote. On Wednesday, SB948 advanced out of the Finance Committee. The committee amended HB 6348 to match SB 948, the bill passed 30-4 by the Senate last week. The piece of legislation now goes to Gov. Daniel McKee for his signature.

The bill would allow residents in the state over the age of 21 to play table games remotely using a computer or mobile app. Introduced by Senate president Dominick Ruggerio, it would give Bally’s the exclusive rights to operate via its Twin River and Twin River-Tiverton properties with IGT as its vendor.

Following a committee amendment, HB6348/SB948 now includes legislation that requires a live dealer to be in place and streamed via a simulcast.

The bill would allow legalised online casino games in Rhode Island by January 1, 2024. The State Lottery Division of the Department of Revenue will regulate the online casino gambling product.

