Rhode Island online casino bill moves forward in state House

The most recent versions of SB 948 and HB 6348 include several new provisions incorporated.

The House Finance Committee has greenlighted the bill

US.- A bill to legalise online betting in Rhode Island is moving forward in the state’s House of Representatives. SB948 advanced out of the Finance Committee by a vote of 10-2. The committee amended HB 6348 to match SB 948, the bill passed 30-4 by the Senate last week.

Both pieces of online casino legislation are on the House calendar for possible final passage this week.

The bill would allow residents in the state over the age of 21 to play table games remotely using a computer or mobile app. Introduced by Senate president Dominick Ruggerio, it would give Bally’s the exclusive rights to operate via its Twin River and Twin River-Tiverton properties with IGT as its vendor.

Following a committee amendment, SB948 now includes legislation that requires a live dealer to be in place and streamed via a simulcast. The bill would allow legalised online casino games in Rhode Island by January 1, 2024, with the state lottery in charge of regulating the market.

See also: Rhode Island sports betting handle drops again in April