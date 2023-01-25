Revenue at Illinois casinos totals $1.35bn in 2022

Taxes returned to Illinois state and local governments was up 16 per cent year-on-year.

The state’s casinos saw revenue grow 13.6 per cent year on year.

US.- The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) has released its casino revenue report for 2022. According to the figures, the eleven casinos in the state generated $1.35bn in revenue in 2022, an increase of 13.6 per cent compared to the $1.19bn generated in 2021. Revenue was just 0.4 per cent below 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rivers Casino reported $528.7m in revenue. Grand Victoria Casino followed with $154.4m. Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel took $135.1m, Hollywood Casino Aurora $99.4m and Hollywood Casino Joliet $87m.

Illinois casinos reported 9.1m admissions for the 2022 calendar year, up 18.4 per cent from 2021. Rivers Casino in Des Plaines alone accounted for 2.8m.

Taxes returned to Illinois state and local governments in 2022 were $366.5m, up 307 per cent from 2020 and up 16 per cent from 2021. The state alone nearly $290m and local governments $76.5m. State casino revenue numbers do not include sports wagering in Illinois, which generated an additional $714m in operator revenue the first 11 months of the year and $106.9m in state taxes.

Illinois will likely welcome five new casinos in 2023, including the Temporary by American Place Casino in Waukegan which is expected to open this month; Golden Nugget Danville, scheduled to open in March, and the temporary Bally’s Chicago casino, scheduled to open in June.

Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County is scheduled to open sometime in 2023, a permanent Hard Rock Rockford casino is scheduled to open late in the year. Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino on the border between Homewood and East Hazel Crest, is scheduled to open in late 2023 or early 2024.