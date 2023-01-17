Illinois sports betting handle tops $1bn in November

The online sports betting handle was up 33 per cent year-on-year.

Illinois’ sports betting handle rose by 32 per cent to $1.03bn.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took $1.03bn in bets in November, a 32 per cent increase from November 2021’s handle of $779.8m. The figure reported by the Illinois Gaming Board shows that November was the second month in a row to top the $1bn mark.

Online sports betting handle was up 33 per cent year-on-year to $989.5m, accounting for 96 per cent of total handle. Retail betting was up by 18 per cent to $39.9m.

Besides parlay betting, football was the most popular sport to bet on, with a handle of $289.3m, followed by basketball ($260.7m). Traditional soccer handle in November totalled more than $66.6m.

Illinois sportsbooks generated more than $97m in revenue and $15m in state tax revenue. Year-to-date through November, sports betting in Illinois has produced total tax revenue of more than $114m.

Players in Illinois have wagered more than $17bn on sports since the market launched in March 2020.