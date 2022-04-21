Golden Nugget breaks ground on Danville casino in Illinois

Golden Nugget has held a ceremony to mark the start of construction on the upcoming casino in Danville.

US.- A ground-breaking ceremony has been held for the future Golden Nugget casino in Danville, Illinois. Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr attended the event along with former state rep Lou Lang Tom Wilmot Jr from Wilmorite and Fertitta Entertainment COO of gaming Gerry Del Prete.

The casino, at 204 Eastgate Drive off I-74, is expected to open in March of 2023. Williams said it will bring much-needed economic development to the city.

He said: “This is history in the making and it is going to be a game-changer for all of us here in Danville and Vermilion County.”

Del Prete said: “I think we all sort of hung in there and persevered. To see us here today – this beautiful day as a matter of fact – is a testament to the resilience of the community and our partners so we are thrilled,” he said.

“This is going to change everything, this is going to be the focus, it will be an economic engine spurs small business and make this place a destination for people throughout the Midwest,” said Rep Mike Marron, according to Fox Illinois.

Golden Nugget Casino in Danville will be the sixth Golden Nugget casino in the United States. The $60m project is expected to create at least 300 full-time jobs and generate $4m to $6m in annual revenue for the city.

It will feature a 41,500 square foot gaming floor with 500 slot machines, 14 table games, two restaurants, including a Saltgrass Steakhouse, a sportsbook, and 650 surface parking spaces. It will also offer online gaming and sports betting through Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Construction will continue over the next year. Some of the current buildings on the site need to be demolished.

See also: Illinois sports betting handle drops to $679m in February