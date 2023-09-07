Retail sports betting gets underway in Kentucky

Governor Beshear placed Kentucky’s first sports wager at Churchill Downs.

US.- Regulated retail sports betting launched in the state of Kentucky yesterday (September 7). Betting began at the state’s nine horse racing venues, which eceived licence approvals from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) last month.

Governor Andy Beshear placed the first bet at Churchill Downs, wagering a $20 parlay bet for the “over” on wins for the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville football teams and the “under” on Duke University’s football team. Beshear placed a second wager at Lexington’s Red Mile.

“Today is a great day to celebrate and have a little bit of fun doing so,” he said. “It has taken many years to get here, but sports wagering is finally a reality in Kentucky. This is a win-win for Kentuckians, who can enjoy a quality entertainment experience and benefit from funds staying right here in our state to help us build a better Kentucky.”

The venues licenced are as follows. The first six belong to Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI):

Churchill Downs, Louisville

Derby City Gaming, Louisville

Ellis Park, Henderson

Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport

Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove

Turfway Park, Florence

The Red Mile, Lexington

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Williamsburg

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed sports betting legislation in April and the law came into effect July 1. The legislation allows retail and online betting on professional and college sports, international sports, e-sports, and video game events. Mobile applications will start taking wagers on September 28.

The Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC) wagering catalogue lists the sports that will be available for wagering in Kentucky. The National Football League (NFL), Major League Basketball (MLB), National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association, NCAA baseball, softball, basketball, football and hockey are included.