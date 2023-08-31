Kentucky Sports Wagering Advisory Council publishes list of sports for betting

The SWAC approved a catalogue of events at its first meeting.

US.- Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has announced that the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC) has released a wagering catalogue. The catalogue lists the sports that will be available for wagering in Kentucky when regulated retail sports wagering opens on September 7.

The catalogue has been approved by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) executive director Jamie Eads. To be considered for the catalogue, an event must be sanctioned by a governing body. Additional events can be requested by licensees for future approval. A sport’s governing body can request that specific events be limited or excluded.

Included in the initial catalogue are the National Football League (NFL), Major League Basketball (MLB), National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association, NCAA baseball, softball, basketball, football and hockey.

KHRC sports betting director Hans Stokke said: the wagering catalogue would “be used to craft a unique market for patrons wishing to place a legal wager in the commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Kentucky licensees will be able to take single-game bets, teaser bets, parlays over-under, money line bets, pools, in-game wagering, in-play bets, proposition bets and straight bets.

See also: Kentucky approves 9 temporary sports wagering licences