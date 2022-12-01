Resorts World Las Vegas launches new Sightline Payment cashless technology

Sightline’s technology is also available on the Resorts World Las Vegas Mobile+ app.

Resorts World Las Vegas said that the update improves functionality by decreasing the customer’s time to play. Sightline’s technology is also available on the Resorts World Las Vegas Mobile+ app and features a cashless wallet that uses biometrics for security. According to the operator, players no longer need to go through a two-step process to fund their digital wallet.

Sightline Co-CEO Omer Sattar said: “We applaud Resorts World Las Vegas for being so forward-thinking, for working so diligently to create the best possible user experience, and for driving the whole industry forward.

“Groundbreaking technology builds on itself and this 2nd generation makes cashless gaming more accessible and a better overall experience for patrons. We look forward to working with Resorts World Las Vegas on future generations.”

Resorts World Las Vegas SVP of casino operations, Rick Hutchins, added: “We knew when we launched the Mobile+ and Play+ technology it would be an iterative process as we would continue to make enhancements and improvements along the way for our guests.

“Today, we’ve dramatically lessened the time and hassle for those who want to take advantage of cashless gaming and enroll in Genting Rewards when they visit our resort. I’m thrilled we’re at the forefront of simplifying the process for our guests by giving them more time to focus on what they came here to do: enjoy themselves.”

Sightline Payments announced the rebranding of its mobile loyalty platform to Mobile+ Powered by Joingo. The mobile app provides casinos and online gaming operators with a platform designed to increase loyalty, reach, and revenue.

Sightline Payments acquired Joingo and its mobile technology in June 2021. Mobile+ app, which is live in more than 100 casinos in the US, integrates into gaming and hospitality systems. For example, operators can use the cloud-based system and advanced analytics to send personalised messages and promotions.