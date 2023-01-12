Las Vegas Sands proposes multi-billion dollar project in Long Island

Las Vegas Sands will pursue a multi-billion dollar casino and entertainment project in Long Island, New York.

US.- Following the recent release of the New York State Gaming Commission‘s Request for Application for three downstate New York gaming licences, Las Vegas Sands announced yesterday its intention to pursue the development of a multi-billion-dollar flagship hospitality, entertainment and casino project.

According to a press release from Sands, the company has entered into agreements to purchase the long-term lease of the site currently home to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. These transactions, which still require certain approvals, would grant the company control of up to 80 acres in Nassau County, New York. The deal must still meet state approval.

Robert Goldstein, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, said: “Our company’s track record of driving significant economic benefits to the communities in which we operate and the meaningful relationships and partnerships we have created in each of those communities gives us a unique perspective on what it takes to develop transformative tourism destinations that positively impact the local community. Based on that experience, we strongly believe Long Island can be home to one of the region’s great entertainment and hospitality developments.”

The integrated resort components of a Long Island development would include outdoor community spaces, four and five-star hotel rooms and a world-class live performance venue. The resort property would also feature celebrity chef restaurants, experiential events and venues and flexible meeting and convention space, including ballrooms.

Other amenities would include high-quality casino gaming, which is planned to represent less than ten per cent of the project’s total square footage, a luxurious day spa, a swimming pool and health club, and a variety of another entertainment programming.

Building upon years of community outreach at the site by RXR Realty, Sands will work with local Long Island communities to co-create a development plan and bid that ensures that the new integrated entertainment and hospitality resort maximizes economic opportunity, helps to build stronger communities, and protects the quality of life for all Long Islanders. Sands will re-activate the various working groups previously established by RXR to identify the goals and opportunities for local residents.

Goldstein added: “Our proposed project would be designed to produce tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue for the local community on an annual basis, potentially offering property tax relief for residents. The project would also provide a lift for local businesses through a robust procurement program and support a broad range of community organizations and causes.

“Long Island has always attracted entrepreneurial businesses, and in this case, it would be creating an entirely new industry for the region. The breadth and depth of the job opportunities created from this development, including many with no prior experience or minimum education requirements needed, are unlikely to be matched by any other proposal the state receives.”

Former New York governor and Sands senior vice president David Paterson, said: “I will always consider Hempstead my home, so it is with great pride that I have a leadership role working with this great community on this transformational project. We are committed to bringing opportunities for small businesses to thrive, career paths in multiple disciplines for our local residents, innovative approaches for minority and women-owned businesses, thousands of union jobs, and an understanding of our obligation to partner and communicate our vision for the future.”

Paterson also said: “Our diversity and inclusion strategies will foster an environment of collaboration and economic equity. Our goal will be to ensure that our supply chain is fulfilled from small businesses, minority-owned, women-owned as well as veteran and disabled entrepreneurs based locally so that our surrounding communities are central and fully participating in the success of this project.”

The Long Island development would also make use of a cutting-edge sustainable building and operational methods with the firm’s environmental sustainability programme, Sands ECO360. To attain LEED certification and become the “greenest” building on Long Island, the company will consult with environmental leaders on the island

“The entire Sands team is excited for the opportunity to help bring this vision to reality and we are ready to work in a serious and transparent manner with the local community in an effort to bring an exciting new industry to Long Island,” concluded Goldstein.